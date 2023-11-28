The Centre on Tuesday revoked the restrictions imposed under Stage-III of GRAP in the entire National Capital Region with immediate effect after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), reported a significant improvement in the overall air quality of the NCR following a light rainfall and increased wind speed, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Delhi AQI improves to 'very poor' following rain Considering the positive weather trends and forecasts from the metrological agencies, the CAQM—a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region—decided to remove the Stage III of GRAP restrictions in the entire National Capital Region with immediate effect, which had been in effect Since November 2, 2023.

The average AQI of the national capital, recorded at 4 pm every day, gradually improved from 395 on Monday to 312 on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Uttarkashi: All 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Silkyara tunnel rescued “The air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to severe' category in the coming days for which forecast is available," the PTI quoted CAQM as saying.

Also Read | Adani Group m-cap jumps over ₹ 1 lakh crore in a day, first since Hindenburg However, the restrictions under Stage I and II will remain in force and will be monitored by the sub-committee from time to time to prevent further decline in air quality in the NCR and adjoining areas.

Earlier, the pollution control panel had invoked the Stage III restrictions on November 2. The panel had directed a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining activities in the NCR region. It had also imposed restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. Now all these Stage III specific restrictions cease to exist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | TCS announces share buyback dates, fixes retail entitlement ratio at 17%; Details here The panel urged all agencies responsible for the implementation of the various actions listed under Stage I and II of GRAP, while residents are also encouraged to follow the guidelines accordingly to avoid the need for re-implementation of Stage III of GRAP in NCR.

Here's a list of restrictions under Stage II of GRAP: Regulated operations of DG sets across NCR

Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remedial measures for sectors contributing to adverse air quality

Water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants: at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours on roads especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors

Strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emphasis on the use of mass transport like CNG/electric bus and metro services.

