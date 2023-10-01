To deal with pollution, centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect in Delhi on Sunday. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures implemented in Delhi-NCR during the winter season.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), an autonomous body tasked with improving the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas, made crucial changes to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year and again in July.

The new changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overage vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches the 200-mark.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!