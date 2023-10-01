GRAP in action: Centre's action plan comes into effect in Delhi from today to check pollution. Know details
The Graded Response Action Plan, a set of anti-air pollution measures, came into effect in Delhi-NCR. The plan includes restrictions on vehicles and bans on coal and firewood use when air quality is poor.
To deal with pollution, centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect in Delhi on Sunday. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures implemented in Delhi-NCR during the winter season.
