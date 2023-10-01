comScore
India/  GRAP in action: Centre's action plan comes into effect in Delhi from today to check pollution. Know details
GRAP in action: Centre's action plan comes into effect in Delhi from today to check pollution. Know details

 Livemint

The Graded Response Action Plan, a set of anti-air pollution measures, came into effect in Delhi-NCR. The plan includes restrictions on vehicles and bans on coal and firewood use when air quality is poor.

To curb pollution in Delhi, centre's GRAP come into effect in the national capital from October 1.
To curb pollution in Delhi, centre's GRAP come into effect in the national capital from October 1.

To deal with pollution, centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect in Delhi on Sunday. GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures implemented in Delhi-NCR during the winter season.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), an autonomous body tasked with improving the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas, made crucial changes to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year and again in July.

The new changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overage vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches the 200-mark.

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST
