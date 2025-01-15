GRAP Stage IV curbs returned to the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday amid a sharp spike in air pollution. The AQI soared from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday as calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants. Schools will now return to a hybrid mode, all construction activities will be stopped and several vehicle categories will be barred from entering the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had revoked some of the GRAP restrictions over the weekend as air quality improved amid rainfall in Delhi. The national capital region will now go from Stage II curbs to the significantly more stringent final step of the revised Graded Response Action Plan.

GRAP Stage IV curbs are typically imposed when the air quality hits the ‘severe plus’ mark with AQI above 450. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 4:00 pm placed Delhi and Ghaziabad well into the “very poor” category. Meanwhile Greater Noida and Gurugram reported an AQI in the “poor” segment in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.