GRAP rejig: Stage IV curbs to apply at Stage III amid poor air quality in Delhi - Here's what it includes

Delhi residents continue to grapple with high pollution levels as thick layer of smog blankets national capital on November 22. As an emergency response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked GRAP Stage IV curbs amid ‘severe’ air quality at several monitoring stations across the city.

CAQM invoked GRAP Stage IV due to severe air quality and high pollution levels.

As per the revised restrictions, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and NCR State Governments will take decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work at 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

The CAQM in its latest notice stated, “CAQM has revised the GRAP schedule on 21.11.2025 to make it more stringent thus preventing further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR.”

Advertisement

Besides this, Central Government may take an appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices, as per curbs of Stage 4 curbs of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded to be 364 at 12:00 noon on Saturday, as per Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app. Since the AQI is in ‘very poor’ range, Stage 3 restrictions will remain intact but certain measures of GRAP Stage 4 have been invoked due to chronic situation of high pollution level across Delhi-NCR.