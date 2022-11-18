GRAP stage 1, 2 measures in Delhi-NCR, no need for stage 3: Air quality panel

In light of the fact that the air quality of the National capital region has shown improvement, on Friday, the Centre's air quality panel stated that the ongoing anti-pollution measures under stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR and that there is not currently a need to enact curbs under stage III.
The ban on construction and demolition activities, with the exception of necessary projects, that had been imposed in Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP, had been ordered to be lifted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday.
On Wednesday, the subcommittee for triggering anti-pollution curbs under GRAP met to assess the local air quality and the status of the initiatives being carried out. The panel decided that the ongoing actions under "stages I and II of GRAP shall continue and there does not seem a need to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage", the CAQM said in a statement.
The statement read, "According to the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast provided by the India Meteorological Department/ Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between 'poor' and the lower end of 'very poor' categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the north/north-west direction."
On Wednesday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was 289 points. The air quality in Delhi has slightly declined, but a significant increase in pollution levels is not expected in the near future.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is regarded as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe."
Stage 1 of GRAP is activated when the AQI is in the 'poor' category (201 to 300), Stage 2 is when it's in the 'Very poor' category (301-400), Stage 3 is when the AQI is the 'Severe' category (401-450) and finally Stage 4 is when it rises to the 'Severe +' category (more than 450).
