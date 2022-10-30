GRAP stage III kicks in New Delhi to contain air pollution, see what's banned

In view of the worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management on 29 October decided to implement measures under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.
Under stage III, the commission has prescribed a ban on all construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects and services concerning national security, defence, healthcare, railways, airports, metro rail, interstate bus terminus, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines among others. It also suggested to bar mining activities in the region.
Apart from this, the commission also prescribed a ban on construction and demolition activities which covers earthwork for excavation, boring and drilling; fabrication and welding operations; loading and unloading of construction material; transfer of raw material, including fly ash, either manually or through conveyor belts and vehicular movement on unpaved roads.
The operation of batching plants; laying of sewer lines, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling through open trench system; cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials and others too are covered under the Stage III ban prescribed by the commission to contain Delhi air pollution.
Among other operations that that have been banned by the commission include brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers not operating on clean fuels; industries not running on approved fuels in industrial areas having PNG infrastructure and supply have to be shut down.
However, milk, dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment, drugs and medicines have been exempt from the restrictions.
The authorities are required to sprinkle water and use dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads, hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and dispose of the collected dust at designated sites or landfills, the commission prescribed.
