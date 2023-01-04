GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect

“While reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi slipping into ‘Severe’ category in the coming days and is likely to stay in the ‘Very Poor’ category. It is therefore felt that it is advisable to relax the stringent restrictions and roll back Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.