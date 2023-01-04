GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect

GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect2 min read . 09:30 PM IST
- This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region
NEW DELHI :In view of declining trend observed in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi and also considering the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD, authorities decided to revoke Stage-III of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect.
NEW DELHI :In view of declining trend observed in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi and also considering the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD, authorities decided to revoke Stage-III of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect.
This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region. However, user agencies need to strictly follow dust-control norms.
This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region. However, user agencies need to strictly follow dust-control norms.
The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP (graded response action plan) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and take the appropriate call in view of noteworthy improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi witnessed in the last few days.
The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP (graded response action plan) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and take the appropriate call in view of noteworthy improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi witnessed in the last few days.
“While reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi slipping into ‘Severe’ category in the coming days and is likely to stay in the ‘Very Poor’ category. It is therefore felt that it is advisable to relax the stringent restrictions and roll back Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
“While reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi slipping into ‘Severe’ category in the coming days and is likely to stay in the ‘Very Poor’ category. It is therefore felt that it is advisable to relax the stringent restrictions and roll back Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
AQI of Delhi has improved from the level of 399 (nearing ‘Severe’ category) observed on 30 December 2022 to 343 (‘Very Poor’ category) recorded today (04 January 2023). The preventive/ restrictive GRAP-III measures invoked on 30 December 2022 might have also helped the AQI levels not touch the ‘Severe’ category (AQI > 400) and forecast by IMD also does not predict the AQI levels reaching the ‘Severe’ category in the coming days.
AQI of Delhi has improved from the level of 399 (nearing ‘Severe’ category) observed on 30 December 2022 to 343 (‘Very Poor’ category) recorded today (04 January 2023). The preventive/ restrictive GRAP-III measures invoked on 30 December 2022 might have also helped the AQI levels not touch the ‘Severe’ category (AQI > 400) and forecast by IMD also does not predict the AQI levels reaching the ‘Severe’ category in the coming days.
“Furthermore, as the actions under GRAP are essentially emergency response and are disruptive in nature impacting a large strata of society, the Sub-Committee, accordingly decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 30th December, 2022 for implementation of actions under Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect," the ministry said.
“Furthermore, as the actions under GRAP are essentially emergency response and are disruptive in nature impacting a large strata of society, the Sub-Committee, accordingly decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 30th December, 2022 for implementation of actions under Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect," the ministry said.
All actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, intensified, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category.
All actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, intensified, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category.