GRAP-1 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates to ‘poor’

Delhi has entered the first phase of its seasonal pollution curbs, as per a report by NDTV. Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across the National Capital Region (NCR) for the first time in this season. Reportedly, the air quality of the region has deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the development on Wednesday afternoon. It arrived after a deterioration in air quality after overnight Dussehra celebrations, reported News18.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 245 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in their latest update, marking it ‘poor’. This marked the first ‘poor’ air quality day of the season, with the AQI climbing 59 points from 179 recorded on Tuesday.
Gurugram was marked ‘poor’ with 216 AQI at 4 pm today while Noida stood at 249, also marked as ‘poor.’
"The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate category)on October 20, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 2 pm on October 21 (Poor category)," said the CAQM in a statement as per PTI.
Meanwhile, AQI is predicted to remain ‘poor’ in the upcoming days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.
For the unversed, The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a structured framework of emergency responses which is designed to stop air pollution from worsening once it crosses the safety limits.
The initial tier, GRAP Stage 1, is in place in Delhi NCR region. It is triggered as soon as the Air Quality Index (AQI) lands in the ‘poor’ category between 201 and 300.
Under Stage 1, restrictions are currently in placed in the NCR region. Activities such as usage of coal and firewood as fuel in hotels, restaurants, and eateries remain banned. Only diesel generators can be used in case of emergency or essential situations.
If air quality drops further into the ‘very poor’ range, about 301 to 400 AQI, Stage 2 regulations are put into effect to curb emissions. Stage 3 comes into effect when conditions reach the ‘severe’ category with AQI levels reading between 401 and 500.
The final, GRAP-Stage 4 measures are enforced when pollution levels breach the 450 mark. It takes place when AQI reaches ‘severe plus’ category. Steps are ensured to protect public health during critical emergencies.