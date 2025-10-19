GRAP-2 restrictions in Delhi-NCR: What does it mean? Dos and don'ts for public to minimise air pollution

A 12-point action plan as per Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was imposed across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, imposing curbs in order to tackle air pollution in the region. Authorities also urged citizens to follow "specific steps" as listed in the Citizen Charter of Stage-II to mitigate.

Grap Stage I is already in effect. The decision to implement Grap Stage 2 was taken just ahead of Diwali, when the air quality in Delhi-NCR spiked to over 300 — under the 'very poor' category.

Don't know what GRAP Stage II is all about? What are the curbs imposed under this step, and what should the public do to help improve air quality or stop it from further deteriorating? Here's all you need to know:

What is GRAP? GRAP is the Graded Response Action Plan, an emergency framework to control and reduce air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. It's based on Daily Average AQI levels in Delhi.

GRAP contains a targeted action plan and measures to particularly combat the generally adverse air quality scenario in the winter months in Delhi-NCR.

GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.

Why has GRAP Stage 2 been implemented in Delhi NCR now? The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) imposed GRAP Stage I on October 14 after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region dropped to 211, categorising it as 'poor'.

Now, Grap Stage 2 has been implemented as the AQI crossed 300 on Sunday (October 19), falling under the "very poor" category. This decline in the AQI was witnessed just a day before the festival of Diwali – the festival of lights.

"The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4:00 PM and 302 at 7:00 PM. The forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days," an order issued by the CAQM on Sunday read.

Under GRAP Stage II, what must the general public do? In a press release, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Sunday that citizens have been urged to adhere to "specific steps" listed in the Citizen Charter of Stage-II, along with Stage-I of GRAP.

They must assist in the effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving air quality in the region.

Authorities urged citizens to:

Source: PIB/ Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

1. Use public transport and minimise the use of personal vehicles.

2. Use technology, take a less congested route even if slightly longer.

3. Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.

4. Avoid dust-generating construction activities during months of October to January.

5. Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass.

What are the curbs imposed under GRAP Stage II? Authorities released a 12-point action plan as per Stage-II of GRAP that is applicable in the entire NCR with immediate effect. This is in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force.

This plan includes steps to be implemented and ensured by various agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and DPCC.

These steps are:

1. Carry out mechanical, vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads daily. Enhance the number of shifts/hours of deployment of such machines to further intensify mechanised sweeping

2. Ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, preferably before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and ensure proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites/ landfills.

3. Intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.

4. Ensure focused and targeted action for the abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR.

5. Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power-generating sets/ equipment.

6. Strictly implement the schedule for regulated operations of diesel generator (DG) sets across all sectors in the NCR, including Industrial, Commercial, Residential etc. (Read more details here)

7. Synchronise traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections or traffic congestion points for smooth flow of traffic.

8. Alert in newspapers, TV and radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do’s and Don’ts for minimising polluting activities.

9. Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport.

10. Augment public transport services through CNG, electric buses and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service. Introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

11. Resident Welfare Associations to necessarily provide electric heaters to staff engaged in security, sanitation, horticulture and other miscellaneous services to avoid open Bio-Mass/ MSW burning during winters.