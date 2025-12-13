GRAP-3 restrictions implemented in Delhi as AQI reaches ‘severe’ level

As Delhi's air quality continued to deteriorate on Saturday, slipping near the “severe” category, the government announced that it is implementing Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A thick blanket of smog shrouded the national capital on Saturday morning with an air quality index (AQI) of 401, in the 'severe' category.

Announcing the implementation of GRAP 3 measures, the Delhi government, in a press statement, said the AQI in the capital city was recorded as 349 on December 12 at 4 PM, and exhibited a sharp increasing trend during the early hours of Saturday.

Delhi AQI was recorded at 401 at 10:00 AM on December 13, “owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.”

Citing the prevailing trend of air quality, the Delhi administration said that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR.

Stage 3 resptritions will be implemented “in addition to” the actions under Stages I & II of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR.

The press note also noted that the NCR Pollution Control Boards and other relevant agencies have been asked to intensify preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

When do different GRAP stages mean? GRAP Stage 1 is put into effect when the air quality reaches the ‘poor’ category. Restrictions include banning operations at unregistered construction sites, prohibiting open fires, and sweeping and sprinkling on roads.

GRAP Stage 2 focuses on discouraging the use of private vehicles and improving cleaning. Parking fees have also been increased to deter the use of private transportation.

At GRAP Stage 3, the restrictions become even harsher, with the imposition of a strict ban on all older four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR region. Restrictions are also be imposed on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and specific non-Delhi-registered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), except those carrying essential goods. In such a case, people are also advised to work from home if possible.

Then, the last one is GRAP Stage 4, which is the ‘severe plus’ category, in which entry of trucks into Delhi is completely stopped (except essential commodities and clean fuel trucks).

Additional restrictions under GRAP Stage 3 — Ban on transport of construction materials like sand and cement, especially on unpaved roads.

— Complete ban on demolition and construction activities unless necessary, including earthwork, piling and trenching.

— Advising private companies to allow work-from-home or a hybrid mode of work to curb vehicular emissions.

— Restriction on inter-state diesel buses entering or operating in Delhi.

— Prohibition on plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring districts in NCR.

— Directing closures of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix not running on clean fuel.

