The CAQM implemented GRAP-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR due to severe air quality. Fuel outlets will only serve vehicles with a valid PUCC, and non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi are banned. Construction vehicles will also be prohibited, facing penalties for violations.

GRAP-4 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR: What's allowed and what's not (File photo)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR amid “severe” air quality according to officials.

The move comes a day after GRAP III measures were implemented in the region.

What's allowed

Enforcement of PUCC Requirement

All petrol, diesel, and CNG outlets in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will supply fuel only to vehicles that present a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Vehicles identified through ANPR systems or other means and found refuelling without a valid PUCC will be liable for penalties. Verification of PUCC status may be done using physical certificates, ANPR, or electronic databases such as VAHAN or any other centralised system, wherever applicable.

Exemptions

These provisions will not apply to emergency vehicles on sovereign duty, such as ambulances, fire tenders, and police vehicles, or to vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services as notified by the competent authorities.

What's restricted

Entry restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi

During the implementation of GRAP Stage IV (severe+), motor vehicles registered outside the NCT of Delhi and not meeting BS-VI emission norms will be prohibited from operating within Delhi. Exemptions will apply to CNG- or electric-powered vehicles, public transport, and vehicles transporting essential goods or providing essential services.

Restrictions on vehicles carrying construction materials

While GRAP Stage IV (severe+) is in force, vehicles transporting construction materials—including sand, aggregates, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete, debris, or similar items—will not be allowed to enter the NCT of Delhi. Any such vehicle found in violation during GRAP Stage IV will be subject to strict penalties or seizure in accordance with existing rules.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

