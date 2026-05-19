GRAP-I restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns 'poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, officials said.
“The AQI of Delhi has shown increasing trend and recorded as 208 ('Poor' Category) today i.e. on 19.05.2026. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days,” the CAQM said.
The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, it said.
Under GRAP-1, restrictions such as a ban on the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and the use of diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations are placed.
There are four stages in GRAP, each linked to the AQI at the time. The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-4 is invoked when the AQI is more than 450.
The previous GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi-NCR, which were imposed on April 16, were revoked on May 4, after a significant improvement in air quality.