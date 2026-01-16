GRAP-III measures kick in across Delhi-NCR as AQI forecast worsens

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi as it expects the air quality in the national capital to turn to 'severe' in the coming days.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and AQI forecasts by IMD/ IITM and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR," the CAQM said in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 343 at 4 pm in the evening. On Friday, the same rose to 354, as per CAQM officials.

"Further, forecasts for weather ad meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days," a senior official said, as per news agency PTI.