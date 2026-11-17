The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), citing a sustained improvement in air quality over the past three days.
The decision was taken by the CAQM's GRAP Sub-Committee after reviewing the downward trend in pollution levels.
However, measures under GRAP Stages I and II will continue across the NCR, along with the directions issued by the Commission in its October 30 order.
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 238 at 8 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the capital's 58 monitoring stations, 31 reported 'poor' air quality, while 24 recorded 'moderate' levels.
Siri Fort was the only station to report 'very poor' air quality, with an AQI of 303, according to the monitoring data.
The easing of restrictions comes after Delhi's pollution levels worsened ahead of Diwali. Stage-III measures were enforced on November 6, when the city's average AQI touched 382, falling in the 'very poor' category. The restrictions were aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality.
With the withdrawal of Stage-III curbs, restrictions on certain construction and demolition activities and specified categories of vehicles will be eased. However, pollution-control measures prescribed under the first two stages of GRAP will remain operational.
Favourable weather conditions and changes in the movement of pollution from neighbouring regions contributed to the recent improvement in Delhi's air quality, according to Dr Manoj Kumar, an air quality and energy analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Kumar identified northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 15 kmph and a mixing depth of approximately 1,500 metres as key factors that helped disperse pollutants.
The change in the transport of pollution from neighbouring areas was another factor that may have contributed to the decline in the capital's AQI, he said.
Earlier, unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds, shifting wind directions and increased moisture in the lower atmosphere, had hampered the dispersion of pollutants, contributing to a deterioration in air quality.
Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung falling to 11.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal.
Under the CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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