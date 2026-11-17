The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), citing a sustained improvement in air quality over the past three days.
The decision was taken by the CAQM's GRAP Sub-Committee after reviewing the downward trend in pollution levels.
However, measures under GRAP Stages I and II will continue across the NCR, along with the directions issued by the Commission in its October 30 order.
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 238 at 8 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the capital's 58 monitoring stations, 31 reported 'poor' air quality, while 24 recorded 'moderate' levels.
Siri Fort was the only station to report 'very poor' air quality, with an AQI of 303, according to the monitoring data.
The easing of restrictions comes after Delhi's pollution levels worsened ahead of Diwali. Stage-III measures were enforced on November 6, when the city's average AQI touched 382, falling in the 'very poor' category. The restrictions were aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality.
With the withdrawal of Stage-III curbs, restrictions on certain construction and demolition activities and specified categories of vehicles will be eased. However, pollution-control measures prescribed under the first two stages of GRAP will remain operational.
Favourable weather conditions and changes in the movement of pollution from neighbouring regions contributed to the recent improvement in Delhi's air quality, according to Dr Manoj Kumar, an air quality and energy analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Kumar identified northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 15 kmph and a mixing depth of approximately 1,500 metres as key factors that helped disperse pollutants.
The change in the transport of pollution from neighbouring areas was another factor that may have contributed to the decline in the capital's AQI, he said.
Earlier, unfavourable meteorological conditions, including calm winds, shifting wind directions and increased moisture in the lower atmosphere, had hampered the dispersion of pollutants, contributing to a deterioration in air quality.
Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung falling to 11.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal.
Under the CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.