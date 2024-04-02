Grasim’s entry sparks caution but fund managers also favour Asian Paints
Summary
- While the paints industry is dominated by one single player, there is a lot of potential for a strong second player, as per Grasim’s management.
Asian Paints Ltd appears to be the only paint stock, with the exception of Grasim Industries Ltd, to stand out in the pack in the past month. The Asian Paints stock is up 1.5%, while Berger Paints Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Ltd, Akzo Nobel Ltd and Indigo Paints Ltd have shed 2-6%.