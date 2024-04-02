Grasim’s entry sparks caution but fund managers also favour Asian Paints

While the paints industry is dominated by one single player, there is a lot of potential for a strong second player, as per Grasim’s management. During the launch, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, had said, “Birla Opus, therefore, is poised to transform the paint industry with a 40% addition to current capacity. No paint company globally has ever launched in one shot—factories, operations, products, and services, at the scale that we are about to undertake".