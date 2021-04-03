The United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday expressed gratitude towards the US Capitol police and mourned the death of an officer who was killed after a security threat at the complex earlier in the day.

"In an inexplicable act of violence, a brave US Capitol police officer William Evans was killed in the line of duty while another officer fights for his life. Officer Evans made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the Capitol. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones," Harris wrote on Twitter.

Evans -- an 18-year veteran of the force -- died after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Showing gratitude towards the response of the police officer following the incident, the US vice president said: "Doug and I are grateful for the Capitol police, the National Guard immediate response force, and all who responded swiftly to the attack. We continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during this challenging period."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff to commemorate the death of the Evans.

Taking to Twitter Pelosi's Deputy Chief-of-Staff, Drew Hammill said: "Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the death of a US. Capitol Police Officer in line of duty today. The process of lowering the flags may take longer than usual because of the Capitol's current lockdown status."

President Joe Biden also reacted to the incident saying he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken.

"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life," Biden said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it," the President added.

Meanwhile, acting chief Pittman said that US Capitol Police shot and killed the man who carried out the attack.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the investigation into the incident was ongoing. Investigators do not yet have a motive for the attack, but do not believe the incident was "terrorism-related" at this time, Chief Robert Contee of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.

"It does not appear to be terrorism-related. But obviously, we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines," he said at a news conference Friday.

The officer who was killed today is the second to die in the line of duty this year. Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died a day after the Capitol riots on 6 January "due to injuries sustained while on duty".

Two officers died by suicide after responding to the riot.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via