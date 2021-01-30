OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. (PTI)
Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. (PTI)

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The President tweeted on Martyrs' Day, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility

On Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation.

The President tweeted on Martyrs' Day, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Security personnel inspect the area after a low-intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Health workers being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love."


Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition. Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout