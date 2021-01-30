Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The President tweeted on Martyrs' Day, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility

On Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation.

On Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation.

The President tweeted on Martyrs' Day, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love."

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition. Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

