‘Humans of Bombay’ files copyright infringement suit against ‘People of India’ Instagram account over replicated images and videos.

After facing backlash from the creator of "Humans of New York" in which it has slammed'Humans of Bombay' of the blog for suing ‘People of India’, accusing it of unreasonably monetising the stories of its subjects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now in tweet the ‘Humans of Bombay’ tweeted,'We are grateful to HONY & Brandon for starting this storytelling movement. The suit is related to the IP in our posts & not about storytelling at all. We tried to address the issue amicably before approaching the Court, as we believe in protecting our team’s hard work."

Humans of Bombay (HOB), issued a clarification regarding the court plea it filed against another content platform, People of India (POI). HOB said their legal action is not against storytelling but rather aimed at protecting their intellectual property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brandon Stanton who launched "Humans of New York" in 2010, sharing interviews with city residents alongside their photos.

Also Read: Brandon Stanton expresses displeasure at Humans of Bombay's lawsuit It was a runaway success and three years later, Karishma Mehta started "Humans of Bombay" in her home city of Mumbai, which now has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This month, Mehta filed a copyright infringement suit against the "People of India" Instagram account, claiming it had "replicated a large number of images and videos" from her page.

The case has sparked a social media storm with many chiding Mehta, including Stanton.

"I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY," Stanton wrote Saturday on X, formerly Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for."

And in an apparent swipe at Mehta -- who receives a fee for subjects appearing on her page -- Stanton said he admired the "Humans of Amsterdam" project because its creator does not treat people's stories as "the 'front end' of a business".

In response, "Humans of Bombay" said the lawsuit was over its rival stealing content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Perhaps, before jumping the gun on this matter, you ought to have equipped yourself with information about the case," it said in a statement posted on X.

"HOB is all for the power of story telling", it added. "But it should be done honestly and ethically."

*With Agency Inputs

