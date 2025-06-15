‘Gratitude for special gesture’: PM Modi after landing in Cyprus on first leg of three-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on June 15 for a two-day visit. During this visit, he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties.

In a special gesture, President Nikos Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the airport. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.

“Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more,” Modi posted on X.

Modi was seen greeting and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, in videos shared by news agency ANI.

PM Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

"A trusted partnership underpinned by shared values & aspirations. PM @narendramodi has landed in Cyprus. As a special gesture, reflecting deep-rooted historic ties, President @Christodulides and FM @ckombos received PM on arrival at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"Extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral ties lie ahead," he added.

Cyprus is a close friend: PM Modi In his departure statement in New Delhi earlier, Modi said Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU.

"The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," he said.

While in Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said.

From Cyprus, he will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following the G7 Summit, Modi will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.