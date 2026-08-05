'Grave security risk’: CJP's Saurav Das claims YouTubers 'broke' into his house; MP Derek O’Brien says raising it in RS

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged in a post on X that certain YouTubers and media channels had entered his residence and broadcast visuals from inside, calling it a serious breach of his privacy and a security risk for him and his family. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said he would raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Das claimed that if any anti-social elements were to attack him at his home as a consequence of the alleged incident, the YouTubers involved and those coordinating them would be directly responsible. He also tagged the Delhi Police in his post.

“#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family,” Das claimed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What security risks did CJP's Saurav Das claim regarding YouTubers entering his house? ⌵ Saurav Das claimed that certain YouTubers had broken into his house and broadcast visuals inside, which he deemed a serious breach of privacy and a grave security risk for him and his family. 2 Why did MP Derek Brien say he would raise Saurav Das's allegations in Rajya Sabha? ⌵ MP Derek Brien mentioned he would raise the issue in Rajya Sabha to address the serious security concerns raised by Saurav Das regarding the breach of his privacy by YouTubers. 3 How many people did Saurav Das allege were involved in the incident at his residence? ⌵ Saurav Das alleged that around 15 to 20 people arrived at his residence, with some stationed outside since the previous night. 4 Should individuals implicated in the breach of privacy be held accountable? ⌵ Saurav Das stated that if anti-social elements attacked him due to the incident, the YouTubers involved and their coordinators would be directly responsible. 5 What actions is CJP planning to take following the allegations made by Saurav Das? ⌵ CJP plans to continue functioning as a pressure group, focusing on issues such as public trust erosion and supporting protesters, while also strategizing on future directions for their movement.

He added, “If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible! @DelhiPolice”.

While replying to the post, O'Brien said, “We are raising this in Parliament. In Rajya Sabha. ASAP.”

Das further claimed that around 15 to 20 people arrived at his residence on Wednesday morning, while some had been stationed outside since the previous night. He alleged that the circulation of the videos had emboldened goons, posing a serious security threat to everyone living in the house. He stated that he was currently in Maharashtra to attend the CJP's two-day meeting.

CJP's strategy meet in Maharashtra The CJP on Monday announced that its core leadership would hold a two-day strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from 5 August to chart the future course of the youth movement. The meeting will be attended by the party's founder, spokespersons and organisational leaders, who are expected to deliberate on the next phase of the movement.

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In the lead-up to the meeting, the CJP said its members had consulted a broad range of stakeholders, including a group of 50 core volunteers who played a key role throughout the Jantar Mantar protest, to gather inputs on the party's future strategy.

‘CJP will be a pressure group’ The CJP will continue to operate as a pressure group for the time being, as that is what the country currently requires, its founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters ahead of the party's core team meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the discussions would centre on the growing erosion of public trust in institutions such as the media and the judiciary.

He added that the meeting would also deliberate on issues including ethanol-blended fuel and rising unemployment.

"For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group," Dipke said.

Sonam Wangchuk remains CJP's mentor, says Das Das said activist Sonam Wangchuk would continue to guide the party as its mentor and that the leadership would keep seeking his advice.

He added that the party would continue to press for the withdrawal of FIRs filed against students who participated in the CJP-led protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged examination irregularities. Das also said efforts were underway to provide legal assistance and medical support to protesters injured during the recent student agitations across the country.

NEET paper leak protests Dipke had returned to India from the United States in June to spearhead the campaign against the NEET-UG paper leak, drawing students from across the country to Delhi to demand examination reforms and the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement, which garnered significant support from Gen Z nationwide, culminated in Pradhan's resignation last week.