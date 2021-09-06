Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India's vaccination drive as the country once again administered one crore vaccine doses for the third time in the past 11 days. He also praised the Indian cricket team for winning the fourth test against England. “Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," he wrote on Twitter.

Today, India administered more than 1 crore vaccine doses. This feat has been achieved thrice in last 11 days. With this, India’s vaccination coverage has crossed 69.68 crore (69, 68, 96,328).

More than 92 lakh (92, 00,822) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Also, India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval in London and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

On 31st August, India had administered 1.33 crore (1,04,42,184) doses of vaccine, setting a world record.

“Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.