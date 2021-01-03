Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today hailed Indian government's move to grant emergency use approval to two Covid-19 vaccines made in the country, saying that it is a "great day for our country and a very good way to start the new year."

Guleria also mentioned that both the coronavirus vaccines are cost-effective and easy to administer. "We should, in a very short period, start rolling out the vaccine," he hoped.

The AIIMS director, who has been constantly providing inputs all throughout the manufacturing process of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country, also stressed on the fact, "It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount and therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe, then only we come to human trials."

All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the Covid-19 vaccine approval in India was a "watershed moment" in the country's battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India," the Union Health Minister said.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," DCGI Dr V G Somani told the media here.

This paves the way for the roll out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the approval a decisive turning point in India's fight against coronavirus.

"DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," he tweeted.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he said in another tweet.

He also saluted the frontline workers who have been leading the country's fight against the virus.





