Indian actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik took his last breath on Thursday early morning after he suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Born on April 13, 1956, he was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

At first, his colleague and industry friend confirmed the news on Twitter. "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack," Anupam Kher later told PTI.

"I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Other Bollywood celebrities also offered condolences and remembered the moments shared with Kaushik in past.

Satish Kaushik demise: Condolences pour in

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his grief over Satish Kaushik's death. “Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !"

Bollywood celebrity Kangana Ranaut said that Kaushik was a very kind and genuine man. She also stated that Satish Kaushik was her biggest cheerleader.

“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," she tweeted.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that he was shocked to hear the news of Satish Kaushik's demise. He asserted that the veteran actor will be missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers.

“I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2," Bhandarkar wrote in a tweet.

The late Bollywood actor is survived by his daughter and wife.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab".

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan starrer "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.