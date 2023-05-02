'Great news for Indian economy…' PM Modi on highest ever GST tax collection2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:29 AM IST
PM Modi took to share his message on the the highest ever GST revenue collection numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the GST revenue collection for the month of April as a ‘great news for the Indian economy’. The GST revenue figures grew by 12 over the last year while also touching the highest-ever monthly revenue of ₹1.87 lakh crore. This is the first time GST collection has crossed the ₹1.75 lakh crore mark. Additionally, the gross GST collection for the fiscal year 2022-23 was 22 percent higher than the last fiscal year at ₹18.10 lakh crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×