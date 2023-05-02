'Great news for Indian economy…' PM Modi on highest ever GST tax collection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the GST revenue collection for the month of April as a ‘great news for the Indian economy’. The GST revenue figures grew by 12 over the last year while also touching the highest-ever monthly revenue of ₹1.87 lakh crore. This is the first time GST collection has crossed the ₹1.75 lakh crore mark. Additionally, the gross GST collection for the fiscal year 2022-23 was 22 percent higher than the last fiscal year at ₹18.10 lakh crore.

