Mumbai on Sunday did not see any deaths due to Covid-19 for the first time since 26 March 2020, said city civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

"This is great news for all of us in Mumbai," said Chahal.

"As municipal commissioner, I salute team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," he added.

The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus infection on 11 March 2020, and its first death six days later on 17 March that year.

Mumbai had recorded the highest 11,163 cases on 4 April this year and the most number of deaths at 90 on 1 May.

Further, Chahal said that a total of 97% of the eligible citizens of Mumbai have received their first dose of vaccination and 55% are fully vaccinated.

"Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven't yet. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe," he added.

Covid situation in city

The city logged 367 positive cases on Sunday. With this, Mumbai's caseload has not reached 7,50,808 and the death toll 16,180.

A statement from the civic health department said that 518 patients recuperated during the day, pushing the recovery count to 7,27,084.

A total of 28,697 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 1,09,57,392. There are 5,030 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at present.

Its recovery rate is 97%, while the case doubling rate is 1,214 days. The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases from 10 to 16 October is 0.06%.

Covid situation in Maharashtra

The state reported 1,715 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said.

A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678, it said.

The state's recovery rate is 97.39% and the fatality rate is 2.12%. With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463.

There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.