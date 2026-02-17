Great Nicobar mega project explained: NGT nod, environmental clearance and key concerns

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday ordered authorities to strictly adhere to all environmental clearance (EC) conditions while dismissing several petitions contesting the Great Nicobar Island development project. The tribunal said sufficient safeguards are in place and determined there was no reason to halt or intervene in the project at this point, according to ANI.

In a comprehensive order dated February 16, a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava stated that a balanced perspective is required, taking into account both the project’s strategic significance and its environmental implications.

What is the Great Nicobar mega Project? The massive ₹81,000-crore Great Nicobar mega project, covering about 166 square kilometers, involves diverting nearly 130 square kilometers of forest land and cutting down close to one million trees. The plan includes building a transshipment port, an integrated township, a dual-use civil and military airport, and a 450-MVA power plant powered by gas and solar energy.

The large-scale Greenfield infrastructure initiative was conceptualised by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog and received approval from the Union Cabinet of India in 2021. A key component is a deep-sea port planned at Galathea Bay along the southern coast of Great Nicobar Island. The transshipment port will be overseen by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

By establishing a naval-capable deep-water port and airfield on Great Nicobar, the project is expected to strengthen the existing tri-services command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It would enable India to position ships, aircraft and drones closer to vital maritime routes in the eastern Indian Ocean, enhancing surveillance of key sea lanes and expanding the country’s strategic reach in the region, reports said.

Also Read | Pigeon droppings pose serious health risk: NGT sends notice to Delhi govt

The NGT observed that during a previous round of litigation, it had chosen not to intervene in the environmental clearance and had established a High-Powered Committee to examine particular concerns. As those issues have since been reviewed and appropriate safeguards implemented, the Tribunal saw no reason to reconsider the clearance.

Key concerns Responding to claims that part of the project encroaches on CRZ-IA areas, where port activities are prohibited, the Tribunal relied on on-site verification conducted by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management. The verification confirmed that no section of the project falls within CRZ-IA, and the Tribunal noted that the project proponent remains obligated to comply with EC conditions that forbid construction in restricted zones.

The Tribunal recognised that the integrated project, which includes an International Container Transshipment Terminal, township development, and a power plant, carries strategic, defense, and economic importance for India, while reiterating that all environmental safeguards must be strictly observed.

In reviewing ecological concerns, the Tribunal determined that the project does not breach the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) Notification, 2019. Regarding coral protection, it observed that studies show no significant coral reefs within the construction area at Galathea Bay. Coral colonies in nearby areas that could be impacted will be carefully relocated under scientific supervision, with ongoing monitoring to ensure their protection.

From an economic standpoint, the transshipment port is reportedly projected to deliver benefits such as foreign exchange savings, increased foreign direct investment, greater activity at other Indian ports and improved logistics infrastructure, while also raising ecological, social and geological concerns.

Great Nicobar Island is regarded as one of India’s most biodiverse regions, with more than 85% of its area still blanketed by tropical rainforest. The island also lies in a highly seismic zone, positioned along the same megathrust fault line that caused the catastrophic 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Also Read | Who was Madhav Gadgil? Pioneer who fought to save Western Ghats passes away

Meanwhile, the Tribunal determined that the issues raised in the second round of litigation had already been resolved through established safeguards and assessment by a High-Powered Committee (HPC), allowing the project to move forward provided all EC conditions are strictly followed.

In reviewing ecological concerns, it found no breaches of the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) Notification, 2019. Regarding coral protection, it noted that studies showed no significant coral reefs within the actual construction area at Galathea Bay. Coral colonies nearby that could be affected will be carefully relocated under scientific supervision, with ongoing monitoring to continue.