Great People's Forest initiative to raise $1 bn for reforestation in Eastern Himalayas
The Balipara Foundation, in collaboration with Conservation International, has unveiled a project titled 'The Great People's Forest of the Eastern Himalayas'. This initiative aims to raise $1 billion to plant one billion trees and restore a vast one million hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas spanning Northeast India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.