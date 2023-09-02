Hello User
Great People's Forest initiative to raise $1 bn for reforestation in Eastern Himalayas

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST Puja Das

  • This initiative aims to raise $1 billion to plant one billion trees and restore a vast one million hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas spanning Northeast India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal

The Eastern Himalayas is an ecosystem of profound importance, stretching across diverse landscapes

The Balipara Foundation, in collaboration with Conservation International, has unveiled a project titled 'The Great People's Forest of the Eastern Himalayas'. This initiative aims to raise $1 billion to plant one billion trees and restore a vast one million hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas spanning Northeast India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and environment ministry secretary Leena Nandan were present at the launch which aligns with India’s G20 presidency theme: 'One Earth, One family, One future'.

Balipara Foundation's president, Ranjit Barthakur, said, “This historic effort will put the Eastern Himalayas, and the 1 billion people who rely directly on it, on the international conservation agenda. The Great People’s Forest is our movement to protect the region we call home. India’s G20 Presidency has encouraged us to design this ambitious, creative initiative and we hope to better the lives of the billion people who rely on the land and water of this beautiful region."

The Eastern Himalayas is an ecosystem of profound importance, stretching across diverse landscapes. Encompassing over one-twelfth of the planet's biodiversity, this region hosts two primary rivers, the Ganges and Brahmaputra. Notwithstanding its significance, annually, 100,000 hectares of tree cover disappear, pointing to a need for global awareness and action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
