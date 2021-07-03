Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >'Great pride to every Indian', says NIV-ICMR on Covaxin as phase 3 results announced

'Great pride to every Indian', says NIV-ICMR on Covaxin as phase 3 results announced

Bharat Biotech is yet to publish detailed phase 3 efficacy data for Covaxin.
1 min read . 10:22 AM IST Livemint

  • Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic virus

The National Institute of Virology-ICMR Director has praised Bharat Biotech for developing Covid vaccine — Covaxin. The Hyderabad-based company on Friday announced the safety and efficacy analysis data from phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin, which is developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV.

Efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic virus.

Speaking on the results, Professor (Dr) Priya Abraham, Director National Institute of Virology ICMR said: "The overall efficacy of 77.8% following the phase III clinical trial of COVAXIN is wonderful news."

"ICMR-NIV and BBIL (Bharat Biotech) have had very fruitful interactions during this exhilarating journey. Sera from COVAXIN recipients have also been evaluated against viral variants detected in India i.e., the Alpha, Beta, Zeta, Kappa and Delta. The making of this vaccine entirely on Indian soil is a matter of great pride to every Indian," Abraham said.

Covaxin has now received emergency use authorizations in 16 countries including, Brazil, India, Philippines, Iran, Mexico, etc. with EUA’s in process in 50 countries worldwide. The company is in discussions with WHO to obtain emergency Use Listing for Covaxin. The product has been exported to several countries with additional requests for supplies being received.

Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary Department of Health Research and Director General Indian Council of Medical Research, said that he was delighted to note that Covaxin, developed by ICMR and Bharat Biotech under an effective public private partnership, has demonstrated an overall efficacy of 77.8 per cent in India’s largest phase 3 clinical trial thus far.

"Our scientists at ICMR and BBIL have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly effective vaccine of highest international standards. Covaxin will not only benefit the Indian citizens but would also immensely contribute to protect the global community against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus. I am also pleased to see that Covaxin works well against all variant strains of SARS-CoV-2. The successful development of Covaxin has consolidated the position of Indian academia and Industry in the global arena," he said.

