Great samosa fight goes viral, woman abuses, thrashes husband for not bringing crispy snack: VIDEO

a bizarre situation unfolded in a family in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit when a woman named Sangeeta expressed her desire to eat a samosa.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published5 Sep 2025, 10:39 AM IST
What would happen if your husband could not bring you some samosas while you are craving for it? Well, a woman in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly thrashed her husband after he failed to bring with him the crispy, fried snack.

According to News 18, a bizarre situation unfolded in the family in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit when a woman named Sangeeta expressed her desire to eat a samosa.

Despite the woman’s demand, her husband, identified as Shivam, returned home on August 30, without the samosa.

This lead to an argument between them. When the intense quarrel seemed never-ending, the wife called her parents, Usha and Ramladate, to her home.

Sangeeta, alongside her parents, allegedly abused and beat Shivam and her father-in-law named Vijay Kumar.

As the tension escalated Vijay Kumar, a resident of the Anandpur village in Bhagwantapur, Pilibhit district, took the matter to the Panchayat the next day.

On August 31, a panchayat was held in the presence of former village head Awadhesh Sharma to discuss the situation and take necessary steps.

Initially, the matter seemed to be moving towards a settlement. But later, the matter remained unresolved.

Vijay registered a complaint with the police and demanded action, according to News 18.

In the FIR, the elderly person revealed that he got his son married to his daughter-in-law on May 22 under the Sehramau North Police Station.

On August 30, his daughter-in-law asked her husband Shivam to bring samosas.

Shivam somehow forgot to bring samosas, which made the daughter-in-law angry.

She didn’t eat any food that night and began the intense argument. Investigations have been ongoing with the injured individuals being admitted to the hospital.

