Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated an X (formerly Twitter) user for posting a “great video" of Namo Bharat train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. He said the timeline gives a good perspective of the new India.

“Great video…Your Timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site. A beautiful video of a Namo Bharat train traversing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway was recently shared by an X user. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It is a six-lane, 135 km-long expressway. "'Stunning View of #Namo_Bharat train crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway,'' YouTuber Mohit Kumar said.

After getting a response from PM Modi, Kumar expressed his happiness and said, “I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM's tweet on my work. My deepest gratitude towards."

“@narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much, Sir. Today is a really good day," he added.

India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service called ‘Namo Bharat’ was inaugurated last year by PM Modi, marking an introduction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the country. These have seen an average daily ridership of about 3,000 since its inauguration.

A revolutionary regional development project called "Namo Bharat" aims to provide high-speed rail for intercity travel.

With amenities like Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and overhead storage, RRTS trains prioritize the comfort of their patrons. This train's safety features include CCTV cameras, an emergency door opening mechanism, and a button that allows you to contact the train operator.

The 17-km section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations including Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Sahibabad, and Duhai Depot. The whole 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is expected to be completed by June 2025.

