A GWM spokesperson said, “The term sheet for the sale of Talegaon site between GWM and GM expired on June 30, 2022, but we have been unable to obtain approvals within the timeframe. Hence, both parties decided to terminate the transaction. The project lasted 2.5 years, GWM would like to thank all the members of Indian team for their contribution to GWM India, we appreciate their expertise and professionalism. GWM will continue to pay attention to and study Indian market, look for opportunities with the hope to provide new experience for Indian consumers with innovative products in the future".

