After renewing the term sheet six times and failing to get government approvals to complete takeover of the GM plant, the company has finally decided to close its India office and turn its focus to Brazil
After waiting two years for clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs for its $1 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors has called it quits.
Great Wall Motors has terminated its team of 8-10 Indian employees on Friday, with immediate effect. The employees were paid severance for three months and variable pay for the year, a source with direct knowledge of the development told Mint. The move comes after GWM's term sheet with American automaker to acquire its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune, expired on June 30th.
After renewing the term sheet six times and failing to get government approvals to complete takeover of the GM plant, the company has finally decided to close its India office and turn its focus to Brazil, where it has recently acquired a new production facility and committed $2 billion in investment.
The terminated employees at Great Wall Motors include one person entrusted with product planning, two human resource executives, one after-sales and network person respectively, and one employee in finance.
GWM's director of product planning planning and strategy, Kaushik Ganguly had quit the company in March this year. Hardeep Brar, who was appointed director, sales and marketing at GWM quit in 2021 itself to join Kia India.
Heightened scrutiny of Chinese investment proposals in India has left billions of dollars worth of FDI pending for government approvals for the last two years, after an amendment in the FDI rules increased government screening for FDI proposals originating from countries which share a border with India.
GWM had previously rejected plans to import completely built-up units (CBU) to India earlier this year. The Haval H6 crossover SUV which the company was looking to bring to India would have cost an estimated ₹60-Rs65 lakhs, at which levels the company judged there won't be a good appetite for the product, sources in the know told Mint.
The India project team at Great Wall Motor's China headquarters, which was 70-member strong in 2019, is now down to 30 people who are primarily focussing on Brazil.
Another Chinese auto major Changan Automobile shut down its India office early last year, after its investment proposals ran into roadblocks with the government amid tensions between India & China.
One route to launch operations in India for GWM could have been through a joint venture partnership, like BYD and Olectra Greentech, but sources indicate GWM's global strategy is to set up its own manufacturing in any country it enters.
General Motors, in the meantime, is likely to explore other potential buyers for its Talegaon factory. "We have been unable to obtain required approvals within the timeframe of the deal. The term sheet for the sale of the Talegaon site has previously been extended. GM’s strategy in India remains unchanged and we will explore further options for sale of the site" a GM spokesperson said.
A GWM spokesperson said, “The term sheet for the sale of Talegaon site between GWM and GM expired on June 30, 2022, but we have been unable to obtain approvals within the timeframe. Hence, both parties decided to terminate the transaction. The project lasted 2.5 years, GWM would like to thank all the members of Indian team for their contribution to GWM India, we appreciate their expertise and professionalism. GWM will continue to pay attention to and study Indian market, look for opportunities with the hope to provide new experience for Indian consumers with innovative products in the future".
