Greater Kolkata property registrations see 114% YoY jump in June 2022: Report

According to the data, compiled between July 2020 - June 2021 vs. July 2021 - June 2022, the maximum growth on MoM basis was seen on August 2021 at 144 per cent, while the YoY growth was 268 per cent. In May 2022, the MoM growth was 29 per cent and the YoY growth was 230 per cent. In total, between July 2021 to June 2022, 44,189 properties were registered in Greater Kolkata with a 20 per cent YoY increase.

