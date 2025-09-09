Greater Noida: 22-year-old MBA student found dead at private institute hostel

Greater Noida: What began as an ordinary Tuesday morning in a private management institute located in Greater Noida, turned into a scene of shock and tragedy. A 22-year-old MBA student from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly found dead with a gunshot wound in his head, while his friend lay critically injured beside him in a locked room at a private management and technology institute in Knowledge Park 3, Hindustan Times reported, citing police officials.

A security guard of the institute made the grim discovery while he was on his routine rounds to switch off the lights, when he heard cries from the locked room.

How the incident unfolded Unable to enter, the guard alerted the hostel warden and climbed to the second-floor balcony, where he spotted the two students lying in a pool of blood.

Hostel staff used a ladder to reach the balcony, smashing a window to get inside.

One student dead, other in critical condition The students were rushed to hospital, where one was declared dead upon arrival. The other one is currently in critical condition, and is undergoing treatment, said the police.

Assistant Police Commissioner Vivek Ranjan Rai confirmed that a pistol, registered to the injured student's father – who is a policeman – was recovered from the room along with two empty cartridges and four live rounds.

The death of the Greater Noida institute student comes days after a similar case was reported in BITS Goa.

BITS student found dead in hostel Earlier this month, a 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at BITS institute's campus in South Goa, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The tragedy marks the 5th such case since December 2024.