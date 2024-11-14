Greater Noida news: 7-year-old’s ‘wrong eye’ operated in ₹45,000 surgery; police complaint filed

A seven-year-old boy underwent surgery on the wrong eye at Anand Spectrum Hospital in Greater Noida, raising serious concerns about medical safety protocols. The family has lodged a complaint after discovering the mistake, demanding accountability and investigation into the incident.

Updated14 Nov 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Noida News: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a seven-year-old boy, Yudhisthir, underwent surgery on the wrong eye at Anand Spectrum Hospital in Greater Noida’s Sector Gamma 1 on November 12. The error has triggered widespread condemnation and raised serious questions about medical safety protocols.

Surgery on Wrong Eye Stuns Family

Yudhisthir was brought to the hospital by his parents after experiencing frequent watering in his left eye. "The doctor, Anand Verma, told us there was an object in the eye and said it could be treated with an operation," NDTV quoted the boy's father, Nitin Bhati. The procedure was estimated to cost 45,000.

On Tuesday, the surgery was conducted. However, upon their return home, Yudhisthir’s mother noticed that the operation had been performed on his right eye instead of the affected left one.

“The doctor said that the operation, which cost 45,000, was successful, and they said a fine metal-like thing was removed from the eye, whose photo was shown on a mobile phone,” Times of India quoted the father of Yudhistir.

The family immediately confronted Dr Verma and the hospital staff.

Parents Report Doctor's Behaviour

"The doctor and his staff misbehaved when we questioned them," the father recounted. This led to a heated scene at the hospital, prompting the family to lodge a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The police confirmed the incident, noting that the boy’s family demanded strict action, including the cancellation of the doctor’s licence and the sealing of the hospital.

Medical Authorities Begin Investigation

Authorities have assured that an investigation is underway. "An appropriate course of action will be taken following a thorough probe," the police stated.

Calls for Accountability

This incident has amplified discussions around medical oversight and patient rights. It highlights the potential risks associated with procedural errors in medical institutions, underscoring the need for stringent checks and accountability.

An official statement from the hospital is yet to be released, and the outcome of the investigation will be crucial in determining future actions to prevent such lapses.

