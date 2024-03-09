Greater Noida: 76 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning
These students, attending various colleges, experienced symptoms like uneasiness, dizziness, and vomiting after consuming the meal on Friday
According to various media reports, 200 students from a hostel in Greater Noida reported symptoms of food poisoning after consuming dinner prepared for Mahashivratri observers. Out of these, 76 students were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning, the news agency PTI reported. These students, attending various colleges, experienced symptoms like uneasiness, dizziness, and vomiting after consuming the meal on Friday.