Greater Noida: 76 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

According to various media reports, 200 students from a hostel in Greater Noida reported symptoms of food poisoning after consuming dinner prepared for Mahashivratri observers. Out of these, 76 students were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning, the news agency PTI reported. These students, attending various colleges, experienced symptoms like uneasiness, dizziness, and vomiting after consuming the meal on Friday.

The hostel, Aryan Residency, located in the Knowledge Park area, served 'puris' made of 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour) for the occasion, news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, the local police issued a statement confirming the incident, explaining that all affected students were taken to different hospitals and are now in stable condition. They clarified that there is no law and order issue related to the incident and that an investigation is underway. Additionally, the local food safety department dispatched a team to collect samples of the food items and raw materials used in the dinner for analysis and further legal action.

According to the students, the dinner was specially prepared for them due to their observance of fasting. Recounting their experiences, one student named Piyush mentioned feeling dizzy and feverish after dinner, while another student named Kushal reported symptoms of vomiting and trembling, prompting them to seek medical attention at a private hospital.

Mahashivratri is believed to be the auspicious day of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati's wedding. On this day, Lord Shiv is worshipped and adorned with various sacred items such as 'belpatra', 'dhatura', 'abeer gulal', and 'ber', among others.

Approximately 9.70 lakh individuals participated in the Mahashivratri festivities by taking a dip in the Ganga and the holy Sangam until 6 pm, marking the concluding bathing day of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

To facilitate the devotees, the length of the ghats was extended from 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet, and a total of 12 ghats were constructed. Additionally, an ample number of changing facilities were arranged at all the ghats.

