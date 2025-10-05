Greater Noida society clash: Fight erupts between residents, guards over exit gate entry; woman ‘assaulted’, 4 held

A late-night row at a Greater Noida housing society turned violent on Friday night after a disagreement over a car attempting to enter via the wrong gate, escalated into a nasty scuffle between residents and security guards.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30 PM at the Amrapali Golf Homes and Kingswood Society, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station, and was captured on cameras.

Footage of the confrontation, which has since gone viral across social media, shows the guards and residents clashing, with a woman attempting to intervene as police officers struggled to restore order.

Videos circulating widely on social media platform X showed the security staff pushing, shoving, and allegedly hitting a woman after she came out to support a fellow resident.

What happened? According to the police, residents Arjun and Abhishek purportedly attempted to drive their vehicle in through the exit barrier. The on-duty security guards, Gautam Singh (from Kanpur rural) and Satyam Shukla (from Hardoi), stopped them and insisted they use the designated entrance.

A heated argument ensued, during which one of the residents allegedly slapped a guard, instantly triggering a violent melee that reportedly lasted for nearly half an hour. The woman who tried to intervene was also allegedly shoved and ill-treated.

“A case has been registered based on complaints from both sides. Two residents and two guards have been arrested and sent to jail,” said Manoj Singh, SHO, Bisrakh police station.

DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, has since confirmed that the situation within the complex is now calm.

Meanwhile, residents have raised concerns regarding poor management and a severe shortfall of security personnel at the complex, which reportedly has 56 towers yet employs only 80 guards. They also noted that the overall maintenance of the estate remains under the control of NBCC, with the official handover to the residents' association still pending.

Sharing the video on the microblogging platform, the user wrote, “Brutality against a woman in society. Guards beat the woman severely in the Amrapali Golf Homes Society in Greater Noida West. Dispute over bringing a vehicle inside society through the exit gate. An atmosphere of fear among society residents, where the guards are doing as they please. Incidents of theft are continuously increasing in society."