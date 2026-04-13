Greater Noida authority launches scheme for 24 industrial plots - Eligibility, deadline to apply, other details

The Greater Noida Authority has unveiled a new scheme offering 24 industrial plots across key sectors, reinforcing the region’s positioning as a manufacturing and logistics hub.

Launched on April 11, the initiative is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of industries, from electronics and semiconductors to renewable energy and defence manufacturing, as authorities seek to capitalise on the area’s strategic proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Greater Noida Industrial Plot Scheme 2026: Key Highlights Under the scheme, plots ranging from approximately 9,000 square metres to 1,00,000 square metres are being offered across Ecotech-01 (Extension 1), Ecotech-06, Ecotech-08, Ecotech-10, Ecotech-11 and Sector-16.

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According to Hindustan Times report, Noida officials indicated that the pricing has been aligned with prevailing industrial land rates, fixed at ₹35,000 per square metre. The registration amount has been set at 10% of the premium value of the selected plot.

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process Explained Applicants will be assessed through a structured evaluation process focusing on financial capacity and economic contribution.

Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO, Greater Noida Authority, told Hindustan Times, “The applicants will be evaluated on parameters such as financial strength, net worth, and potential for employment generation. Additional weightage will be given to start-ups, export-oriented units, women entrepreneurs, and applicants from SC/ST categories, as well as proposing expansion of existing industries. Applicants will then be called for an interview before final allotment.”

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Payment Plan and Lease Terms for Industrial Plots Successful applicants will have flexible payment options. Allottees may choose to pay the full premium within 90 days of receiving the allotment letter or opt for a staggered plan - 40% within 60 days, with the remaining balance payable over four years in half-yearly instalments.

The plots will be allotted on a 90-year leasehold basis, providing long-term operational stability for industrial units.

Sector-Wise Distribution of Plots The scheme spans multiple industrial clusters:

Ecotech-01 (Extension 1): Seven plots, including two measuring 20,354 sqm, alongside parcels of varying sizes up to 32,880 sqm

Ecotech-08: Five plots ranging between 9,065 sqm and 13,407 sqm

Ecotech-10: Two plots measuring 22,884 sqm and 10,443 sqm

Ecotech-11: Six plots, including two of 12,000 sqm, with others extending up to 24,770 sqm

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Sector-16: Three plots between 11,111 sqm and 29,046 sqm

Ecotech-06: A single, largest plot of 1,00,000 sqm, valued at approximately ₹350 crore

Industries Targeted: From Semiconductors to EV Manufacturing Authorities have opened the scheme to a diverse set of industries, including agro and food processing, textiles, electronics manufacturing, semiconductor production, electric vehicles, defence and aerospace, data centres, dairy, poultry and solar renewable energy.

This broad eligibility framework reflects an effort to position Greater Noida as a multi-sector industrial ecosystem rather than a single-industry cluster.

How to Apply and Important Deadline Interested applicants can submit their proposals online via the Nivesh Mitra portal or the Greater Noida Authority’s official website. The last date for submission is May 12.

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