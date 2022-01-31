Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Greater Noida Authority: ' 10 lakh fine if logo is used without permission'

Greater Noida Authority: ' 10 lakh fine if logo is used without permission'

On the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, it has been decided that a fine of 10 lakh would be imposed on such offender. (Shutterstock)
09:03 PM IST

The authorities also confirmed that they will cancel the land lease deed of any such companies which are found using its logo without permission in order to gain trust of investors.

NOIDA : The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) officials on Monday announced that a fine of 10 lakh would be imposed on any private company using their logo without permission for personal promotion. 

"Some companies in Greater Noida are trying to use GNIDA's logo in their publicity to win the trust of investors, while the GNIDA is not directly related to their projects. On the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, it has been decided that a fine of 10 lakh would be imposed on such offender," it said in a statement.

The authorities also confirmed that they will cancel the land lease deed of any such companies which are found using its logo without permission in order to gain trust of investors.

"If the mistake is repeated, the approved map of the allotted plot of the company will also be cancelled. Action will also be taken to cancel its lease deed," the GNIDA said.

GNIDA's officer on special duty (builder cell) Santosh Kumar has cautioned the investors to seek complete information about any project before pumping their hard-earned money into it in order to avoid any trouble in future. 

