Greater Noida, Bulandshahr and other areas of UP to receive rainfall today: IMD

Greater Noida, Bulandshahr and other areas of UP to receive rainfall today: IMD1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and West Bengal are also likely to be battered by rains today
Some places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Khurja, Bulandshahr, Jhangirabad, Greater Noida, Guloti, Siyana, and Narora during the next two hours," the MeT department tweeted.
According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and West Bengal are also likely to be battered by rains today.
"Strong wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest, Westcentral, Northcentral and East-central Arabian Sea. Squally weather along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Karnataka-Kerala coasts," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
The weatherman has advised fishermen not to venture into Sea over these areas.
