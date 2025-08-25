Greater Noida dowry death: More details emerge as all accused held; victim Nikki's father says family demanded car

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested all four accused in the alleged dowry murder case in Greater Noida and informed that they will be interrogated. Vipin Bhati, the victim Nikki's husband and prime accused, was apprehended on Sunday, after which the woman's in-laws were also arrested.
Nikki, who tied the knot with Vipin in 2016, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over ₹36 lakh dowry, in Greater Noida's Sirsa. The incident came to light on Thursday, August 21, after the victim's sister – Kanchan – who also got married into the same family, registered a case against the family.
The victim's mother claimed that Nikki's mother-in-law poured kerosene over the woman and set her ablaze over their demand for dowry. Videos of the incident are also being circulated on social media, as per PTI.
Nikki was dragged by her hair, ‘beaten and tortured’ by her husband before the tragedy unfurled, said the victim's sister, Kanchan.
Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg by police on Sunday, as he tried to flee while he was being escorted for a routine medical check-up.
He was later chased and apprehended, said police officials.