Greater Noida dowry death: Four days after murder, old videos of victim Nikki driving Mercedes surfaces online

Four days after the tragic death of Nikki Bhati, the Greater Noida dowry victim, a throwback video of her driving a Mercedes has surfaced online.

Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida over dowry demands. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi.

In the now viral video, shared by Nikki's sister Kanchan, the 28-year-old can be smiling and driving the Mercedes, while also filming a video from the driving seat.

Watch the throwback video here:

Previously, disturbing videos of the assault, recorded by Kanchan, showed Vipin Bhati dragging Nikki by her hair and later walking down the stairs in flames before collapsing.

Vipin ‘used to object’ to reels: Neighbours Neighbours have claimed that the Bhati family was also locked in disputes over Nikki and her sister Kanchan's social media activity.

Residents of Sirsa village alleged that both sisters, married into the same family, ran a beauty parlour from their home and were active on Instagram, posting makeover reels that their husbands Vipin and Rohit Bhati objected to.

“They both used to make reels related to the makeover and share it on social media. But both Rohit and Vipin did not like it and used to object,” a neighbour said.

Rishab, another local resident, recounted a March 11 quarrel between the sisters and their husbands over this issue.

"After that both the sisters went to their home. But after the decision of the panchayat both the sisters came back to their in-laws' house on March 18,

he said.

“In the panchayat, it was decided that both the sisters would not make reels in future. It remained for some days, but again they began making reels and that was responsible for the tension in between them,” another neighbour added.

Locals also claimed Vipin assisted his father in running a grocery shop, while Rohit pursued business interests, and that the family owned agricultural land.

What happened? Nikki was allegedly beaten and set on fire by her husband and in-laws on Thursday night.

The police said Nikki faced years of torture and escalating dowry demands since her 2016 marriage.

Her family alleged that they had given a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, but demands later grew to ₹36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

In a major breakthrough, all four accused named in the FIR have been arrested.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday.

He was shot in the leg during an alleged escape attempt on Sunday and later in the day his mother, Daya, was nabbed near GIMS Hospital.