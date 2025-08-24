Greater Noida dowry case victim Nikki's father wants in-laws to be ‘shot, their home razed’

A woman in Greater Noida was allegedly assaulted and set on fire alive by her husband and in-laws over a demand of ₹36 lakh in dowry. Her father has now demanded that the accused be shot dead in an encounter.

"They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed. My daughter was bringing up her son by running a parlour. They tortured her. The whole family was involved in the conspiracy, and they killed my daughter," Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla told NDTV.

Nikki's father said that she tried her best to make the marriage work. "She did not want me to worry, so she tried her best to make the marriage work. But they are killers," he said.

Urging Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government to take action against the accused and kill them, the father said, “They shoot pickpockets in the leg, and they won't kill these murderers? This is a BJP government."

The dowry harrassment case A woman, identified as Nikki, was allegedly assaulted, dragged by her hair and set ablaze by her in-laws in front of her sister and son in Greater Noida. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested while a hunt is on to nab others, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station in Greater Noida.

Two videos of the horrifying incident are making rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, a man and woman can be seen assaulting the victim and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other video shows the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. [they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter],” said the victim's son who witnessed the incident that happened on Thursday night.

Nikki had tied knots with Vipin in 2016. The couple has a son.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar was quote dby PTI as saying, “On August 21, we received a call from Fortis Hospital informing us that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.”

"Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital," police added.

‘We were beaten and tortured’ While addressing the media, Kanchan claimed that her younger sister was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹36 lakhs.

Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother, said that on Thursday night, Nikki was thrashed and set on fire by her in-laws.

"We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister,” she said.

"They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well," said weeping Kanchan while holding her sister’s son in her arms.

Kanchan further said that their in-laws wanted her sister to go away so that Vipin can be remarried. “They slapped me. I was injured… unconscious the entire day.”

Case registered, Vipin arrested The Additional DCP said that a case has been registered and the post-mortem was conducted.

“The family performed the last rites of the woman. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's sister, a case was registered against the victim's husband and his family at Kasna Police Station," he added.