Greater Noida dowry murder case takes bizarre turn with Nikki's sister-in-law's BIG claim: ‘They wanted Scorpio…’

Greater Noida dowry case involving the alleged murder of Nikki Bhati by her in-laws and husband Vipin Bhati, has now taken a bizarre turn, with another dowry allegation emerging in the case.

Nikki's sister-in-law, Minakshi, is the estranged wife of the victim's brother, Rohit Payla. She alleged that she was beaten by her in-laws for dowry, reported ANI.

What did Nikki's sister-in-law claim? Nikki's brother Rohit Payla and Minakshi – both aged 31 years – tied the knot in 2016. Minakshi, a resident of Palla village, claimed that her family had given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as dowry at the time of marriage. But according to her, her in-laws dismissed the car as “inauspicious” and sold it off, reported NDTV.

Rohit's family, who are also Nikki Bhati's relatives, allegedly demanded a brand-new Scorpio SUV along with cash. When Minakshi’s family refused, she said her in-laws sent her back to her parents’ home.

“My in-laws used to beat me for dowry. I used to run away to my village. They never allowed me to keep a mobile phone. Rohit used to stay out of his home for three months. I spent nine years there, but for the last 14 months I have been at my own home. In a panchayat, my in-laws (deceased Nikki's parents) were asked to pay ₹35 lakhs to me, but they never did. I never met Nikki's in-laws...I want justice,” news wire ANI quoted Minakshi as saying.

Nikki Bhati dowry murder case The shocking allegations made by Nikki's sister-in-law comes merely days after her arrest in connection with the brutal murder of Nikki Bhati over ₹ 36 lakhs dowry.

36 lakhs dowry. The victim's family alleged that Nikki was ‘brutally tortured, assaulted, dragged by her hair' before her husband and in-laws burnt her alive.