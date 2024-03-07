A fire broke out in n apartment of a highrise building in Greater Noida’s Gaur city, 16th Avenue on Thursday. The fire broke out in one of the units at the 16th Avenue Society on the second floor of the complex. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the blaze incident occurred at 9:40 am on Thursday in the second-floor locked flat. According to the ANI news agency, five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. The Fire Department, the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported. Pramod Kumar, police outpost in-charge of Gaur City 2 in Bisrakh police station told HT that the fire tenders doused the fire by 11 am.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, as per the Police, the flat owner, Rahul Pandit had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for a trip. And, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit.

"Investigations are underway to find the exact cause behind the fire".

"Pandit left the flat on Wednesday. With the help of the maintenance team, we broke the lock to control the fire," the fire department said.

SI Kumar said they had informed Pandit about the fire, and added that the house was completely gutted in blaze. The inferno also reached the third floor where mats and other household items also got burned.

