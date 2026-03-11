Greater Noida Horror: 25-year-old MBA student dies by suicide after jumping from 13th floor

A 25‑year‑old MBA student died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida West on Tuesday, police said, as reported by NDTV. The woman has been identified as Shivika Thakral, daughter of Vinay Thakral, who lived with his family in Sharon Tower of Gaur Saundaryam Society.

The incident took place at Gaur Saundaryam Society in the Bisrakh police station area, triggering panic among residents of the housing complex.

While speaking to NDTV, a Gautam Buddha Nagar official said that they had received information about a woman jumping from a high-rise building on March 10, 2026, following which a team of police rushed to the spot.

Here's what family members said According to family members, the night before the incident seemed normal. On Monday evening, the family had dinner together and later retired to their rooms, with no signs of distress. On Tuesday morning, they were informed by the society’s security guards that Shivika Thakral had allegedly jumped from the building, according to a report by NDTV.

The report stated that police officials stated that no suicide note had been found so far.

While preliminary investigations indicate the case appears to be a suicide, authorities are exploring all possibilities to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident. The family has not yet filed a complaint, and relatives have not been able to provide any clear reason for Shivika’s actions, the report stated.

As part of the investigation, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the society’s premises to reconstruct events and understand what happened in the moments leading up to the tragedy.

Help is always available! If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress or thoughts of self‑harm, help is available. In India, several free and confidential mental health support and crisis helplines can be contacted:

Tele‑MANAS (Government of India): 14416 / 1800‑891‑4416 for 24×7 emotional support and counselling in multiple languages.

KIRAN Mental Health Helpline: 1800‑599‑0019 for toll‑free support and rehabilitation services.

Vandrevala Foundation: +91 99996 66555 for 24×7 crisis and mental health support.

Samaritans Mumbai: +91 84229 84528 / 29 / 30 for emotional support services.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these are the warning signs in someone, and the points mentioned below are the points, you can do:

Warning signs -Severe mood changes.

-Social withdrawal.

-Expressing thoughts, feelings or plans about ending their life.

-Saying things like "No-one will miss me when I'm gone" or "I've got no reason to live."

-Looking for ways to kill themselves.

-Saying goodbye to close family members and friends.

-Giving away valued possessions.

What can you do? -Find an appropriate time and a quiet place to talk with the person you are worried about. Let them know that you are there to listen.

-Encourage them to seek help from a health worker, such as a doctor or mental health professional, or a counsellor or social worker. And offer to accompany them to an appointment.

-If you think someone is in immediate danger, don't leave them alone. Contact the emergency services, a crisis line, a health worker or a family member.

-If the person you're worried about lives with you, make sure they don't have access to means of self-harm at home.

-Check in regularly to see how they're doing.